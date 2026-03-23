Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 23 (ANI/WAM): Meteorological and climate observation systems are the cornerstone to protecting lives and property, supporting economic stability and advancing sustainability, World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) President Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous said on World Meteorological Day.

Marking the occasion, observed annually on 23rd March, Al Mandous said this year's theme, "Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow," underscores the need to strengthen monitoring capabilities as climate challenges accelerate.

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Al Mandous emphasised that the world stands at a critical juncture that requires unified efforts and the integration of scientific and technological systems to ensure the safety of communities and the sustainability of resources.

He described observation systems as the "backbone" of modern life, underpinning economic, agricultural and environmental decision-making. Accurate forecasts and early warning systems can significantly reduce human and economic losses, he added, noting that 24 hours' advance warning can cut damage from extreme weather events by up to 30 percent.

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Dr. Al Mandous further stressed that universal access to early warning services is no longer optional, but an urgent necessity, given its significant impact in reducing economic losses amounting to billions of dollars annually, as well as protecting livelihoods and enhancing societal well-being.

He stressed that the transboundary nature of weather and climate demands strong international cooperation. He highlighted the WMO Integrated Global Observing System (WIGOS), which combines thousands of land- and ocean-based observation stations, satellites, and marine platforms to support forecasting and decision-making worldwide.

Dr. Al Mandous also pointed to existing challenges, particularly data gaps in oceans, the cryosphere, and many developing countries, stressing that these gaps represent global vulnerabilities rather than local issues.

He referenced ongoing efforts to address these gaps through international initiatives, most notably the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF), which aims to provide sustainable funding to strengthen countries' capacity to operate and maintain observation networks.

Al Mandous emphasised that investment in observation systems should be viewed as a strategic investment in economic security and climate resilience, rather than an operational cost, noting that accurate data underpins infrastructure planning, food security strategies, and broader economic policies.

Looking ahead, he identified innovation and youth empowerment as key priorities. The WMO is leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence and high-performance computing to strengthen national meteorological services, he said, while also promoting STEM education to engage younger generations in tackling climate challenges.

Dr. Al Mandous called for sustained international cooperation, saying that "observing today is the pathway to ensuring the safety and prosperity of future generations." (ANI)

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