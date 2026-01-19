Delegation of the Government of Madhya Pradesh today met with officials from JioStar (Photo/ MP Government)

Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): A delegation from the Madhya Pradesh government met with JioStar officials to explore collaborations on video and audio documentation of the state's tourism and travel projects, including a potential partnership with National Geographic.

The initiative aims to capture and showcase Madhya Pradesh's scenic beauty, including its wildlife sanctuaries, heritage sites, and natural landscapes like the Narmada River and marble rocks at Bhedaghat.

This collaboration could help promote the state's diverse attractions, such as Khajuraho, Sanchi, and its national parks like Kanha and Bandhavgarh, to a global audience.

Earlier today, the Madhya Pradesh government held discussions with Alon Stopel, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 to explore avenues for collaboration in technology-led economic growth, according to a press release.

According to the MP government, the interaction focused on Israel's innovation-driven development model, particularly across frontier areas such as quantum technologies, education technology, defence technologies, and water solutions. Stopel highlighted Israel's strong R&D ecosystem, underpinned by significant private-sector participation and co-investment models that align public support with commercial viability.

Madhya Pradesh expressed interest in building partnerships in the civil technology domain through structured government-to-government engagements, pilot projects, and startup-led demonstrations. Opportunities were discussed to leverage existing India-Israel cooperation frameworks, including joint pilots, technology demonstration initiatives, and co-investment mechanisms supporting startups and commercially viable enterprises.

Both sides noted the potential to explore a formal collaboration framework to facilitate technology pilots, innovation partnerships, and institutional linkages between Madhya Pradesh and Israel, the release said.

The MP government also held a strategic interaction with Herve Couraye, Advisor to TouchLab, on the sidelines of the forum to explore collaboration opportunities in artificial intelligence and emerging digital technologies, a press release said.

According to the MP government, TouchLab, an AI-focused company with operations across the UK, Tokyo, and the United States, shared its global perspective on advanced AI applications and its participation in the upcoming global AI Summit. The company is currently at a proof-of-concept stage for an AI Centre, opening avenues for future expansion and partnerships.

WEF 2026 operates under the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue' to address geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty, and the annual meeting in Davos features record government participation, including about 400 political leaders and 65 heads of state. (ANI)

