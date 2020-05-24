World News | Well-spaced Faithful Gather in St. Peter's Square

World. (File Image)

Vatican City, May 24 (AP) Well-spaced faithful have gathered in St. Peter's Square for the first time in months for the traditional Sunday papal blessing.

They cast their gaze at the window where the pope normally addresses the faithful.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Reports 53 New COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Rises to 298: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 24, 2020.

Pope Francis has been delivering the blessing from inside the Apostolic library during the epidemic.

Francis recalled his scheduled visit on Sunday to the Naples area to draw attention to environmental damage caused by toxic-waste dumping by the mob.

Also Read | Yokosuka-Based Aircraft Carrier USS Ronald Reagan Officially Began its Indo-Pacific Deployment.

The visit - canceled during the pandemic - was timed to mark the fifth anniversary of his ecological manifesto, and the pope announced a year of reflection on his 2015 environmental encyclical, ''Praised Be.''

Francis came to the window and waved to the people in the piazza at the end of the blessing. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)