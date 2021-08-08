Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): Amid the growing Taliban offensive in Afghanistan, a senior Afghan official expressed anguish over an unparalleled wave of mass killing in the country as he questioned: "What is stopping the world from taking a clear stance and forcing Pakistan and Taliban to stop it?"

As the war spreads to urban, populated areas, reports are emerging of human rights violations and civilian casualties in the fighting, TOLO News reported.

"Afghanistan is going through an unprecedented wave of mass killing, looting and destruction. What is stopping the world from taking a clear stance and forcing Pakistan and the Taliban to stop it? This madness needs to be stopped before it's too late," said Waheed Omer, Director General, Office of Public and Strategic Affairs, the government of Afghanistan.

The United States on Sunday condemned the Taliban's violent offensive against Afghan cities and called on the terrorist group to agree to a permanent ceasefire.

While condemning the violence, US Embassy in Afghanistan in a statement said, "the unlawful seizure of Zaranj, the capital of Afghanistan's Nimroz province, the attack on Sheberghan, capital of Jowzjan province yesterday and today, and continuing efforts to take over Lashkar Gah in Helmand and provincial capitals elsewhere."

At the UNSC's special meeting on Friday, member states expressed concern about the deteriorating situation and called for a political settlement.

Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said that Afghanistan is prepared to provide the Security Council with material evidence in support of its claim that Pakistan is ensuring a supply chain to the Taliban.

"Should members of the Security Council want that evidence, we are ready to provide them," Ghulam said. He added that the Afghan government has been in constant contact with the Pakistani government about the matter and has provided Islamabad with the evidence.

Afghan envoy also said the Taliban is receiving assistance from foreign fighters of transnational terrorist networks while committing "barbaric" acts in the war-torn country.

"In a deliberate act of barbarism Taliban isn't alone. They're assisted by foreign fighters from transnational terrorist networks. Together they are threatening peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and also in our region and beyond, Isaczai said.

Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists in its territory and supporting the Taliban offensive against the Afghan government forces. (ANI)

