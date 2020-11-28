Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump, while accusing the media of 'election fraud', hit out at a journalist who asked him if he would concede if the electoral college certifies Joe Biden as President saying that the scribe is a 'lightweight' and added that Trump is the President and the journalist must not have spoken to him in that manner.

"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know that there has been massive fraud. So as to whether or not I could get this apparatus moving this quickly because time is not on our side," Trump told reporters on Thursday (local time).

"Everything else is on our side. The facts are on our side. This was a massive fraud between you people," Trump added while accusing the media of the 'massive fraud' in the presidential election.

When the journalist tried to put his question clearly, he interrupted the US President, to which Trump called the journalist a lightweight and added that he being the Commander-in-chief of the United States, no one should dare to speak to him in that way.

"Don't talk to me that way -- you're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. I am the President of the United States, don't ever talk to the President that way," Trump said.

Earlier on the same day, Trump said that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College declares President-elect Biden the winner of the election.

"Certainly I will (leave the White House) and you know that. But I think that there will be a lot of things happening now till January 20. Massive fraud has been found. We are like the third-world country -- we are using computer equipment that could be hacked," Trump told a reporter when asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College certifies Biden as President.

Trump on Wednesday told the Pennsylvania Republicans that he has all the evidence to reclaim the election result in his favour and urged the GOP to "turn the election over".

This comes after Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to his Democratic rival while continuing to dispute the validity of the November election and refusing to concede.

Biden is being projected as the winner of the Presidential elections in the US ever since he clinched the state of Pennsylvania to take him past the required 270 electoral college vote mark. (ANI)

