New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal on Thursday hailed the all-party delegation's visit to several countries worldwide and noted that the members had briefed External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar about their visits.

On meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, member of the all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal told ANI, "After returning today, we met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. He wanted to know the response in the five countries we visited. We told him about it. Wherever we went, the countries appreciated the steps taken by India against terrorism... they assured that they would support India in various international platforms. They were against Pakistan's state policy of terrorism."

He also noted that the EAM would share their inputs with the Prime Minister.

"External Affairs Minister said he will talk to the Prime Minister about all our feedback and inform him on the matter ", AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with the All-Party Delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, following their recent multi-nation visit to Russia, Latvia, Slovenia, Greece, and Spain.

Sharing an update on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Glad to interact with the All Party Delegation led by @KanimozhiDMK that visited Russia, Latvia, Slovenia, Greece and Spain."

The delegation's visit was part of a global outreach initiative aimed at briefing key nations on Operation Sindoor and India's counter-terrorism stance following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who led the delegation, said the visit was "very positive" and underscored that its bipartisan nature--comprising mostly opposition MPs and one BJP MP--reflected India's united stand against terrorism on the global stage.

The all-party delegation included Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The multi-nation visit underscored India's commitment to regional peace, security, and development through strengthened engagement with key countries in the East and Southeast Asia. (ANI)

