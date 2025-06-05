Mumbai, June 5: Authorities in Queens, New York, discovered 48 Belgian Malinois dogs living in terrible, inhumane conditions in a single-bedroom apartment. This was a startling instance of animal cruelty. Isaak Yadgarov, 37, has been arrested and charged with 96 misdemeanour counts, including failure to provide sustenance and animal neglect.

Yadgarov's eviction from his seventh-floor Queens apartment brought the case to light on May 8. Responders from the city's Animal Care Centres and the NYPD Animal Cruelty Squad were astounded to find what they called a hoarding situation "beyond comprehension." According to reports, dogs were crammed into cages, closets, and kitchen drawers without any access to natural light or air.

The frightened and poorly socialised dogs, ranging in age from puppies to fully grown adults, were safely removed by rescue teams over the course of two full days. Melinda Katz, the district attorney for Queens, stated that three of the dogs were so sick that they had to be put down. The surviving animals are currently being cared for by nearby shelters, where they are being fed and given medical attention.

In a statement, DA Katz said, "The defendant is accused of keeping dozens of dogs in filthy, unhygienic conditions, unable to move freely." "Animals should be treated with basic care and decency because they are vulnerable and voiceless."After the eviction, Yadgarov allegedly disappeared, despite his initial claims that he intended to turn over the dogs. He could now spend up to a year in

