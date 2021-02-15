Geneva, February 15: The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorisation to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, a move that should allow the company's partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the U.N. health agency said it was authorising the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea's AstraZeneca-SKBio.

WHO's green light for the AstraZeneca vaccine should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world's most vulnerable. COVID-19 Vaccine Side-Effect: 66% Healthcare Workers Report Mild Side-Effects Post-Vaccination, Says Survey.

Although WHO does not approve or regulate vaccines, it assesses their safety and effectiveness for developing countries that don't have a strong regulatory system.

