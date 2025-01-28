WHO partners with Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University to combat rising injuries and falls in the South-East Asia Region. (Photo: WHO)

Bangkok [Thailand], January 28 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, Thailand, to strengthen collaboration on trauma, injury, and fall prevention across the WHO South-East Asia Region. This partnership aims to address the growing health, social, and economic challenges posed by injuries and falls, which have become major public health concerns.

"Globally, the burden of injury is immense. The resulting pain, disability, loss of independence, and premature deaths impose a substantial and growing financial burden on societies worldwide. This collaboration with Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, provides a unique opportunity to leverage their expertise to build capacity, strengthen evidence-based practices, and foster deeper collaboration across the Region," said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

Injuries claim approximately 4.4 million lives every year, representing 8 per cent of all global deaths. Among these injuries, falls have seen the fastest increase in mortality rates over the past two decades, leading to over 684,000 deaths annually. This rise is linked to factors such as an aging population, urbanisation, and sedentary lifestyles.

Falls are not just a health issue--they deeply affect individuals' quality of life, productivity, and social well-being. For older adults, falls often mark the transition from independent living to prolonged dependence or disability. This change has wide-reaching consequences for families and caregivers, placing both emotional and financial strain on them. For younger working-age adults and children, fall-related injuries disrupt education, livelihoods, and social participation, deepening existing inequalities.

The burden of falls and injuries extends beyond individuals, putting immense pressure on health systems and economies. Healthcare costs, rehabilitation expenses, and lost income from fall-related injuries strain public resources and private finances, highlighting the urgent need for effective prevention strategies.

Older adults are especially vulnerable to fall-related injuries, with up to 42 per cent of those over 70 experiencing falls annually. Falls also account for 15 per cent of all injury-related deaths in those aged 5-29. Non-fatal fall-related injuries contribute to long-term disabilities, placing additional demands on healthcare systems, caregivers, and families. These injuries lead to a loss of quality of life, compounding the social and economic challenges for affected individuals.

As part of the new partnership, Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, will support WHO Member States in enhancing their capacity to prevent injuries, manage data, and conduct research. This collaboration will include health workforce training, regional workshops, and cutting-edge research aimed at improving prevention, care, and data systems throughout the region.

Prof. Apichat Asavamongkolkul, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, expressed the hospital's commitment to fall injury prevention and timely treatment. "As a leading university medical center, Siriraj is deeply committed to fall injury prevention, education, and timely treatment, including performing hip surgery within 48 hours," he said. Prof. Keerati Chareancholvanich, Head of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Siriraj Hospital, also highlighted the significance of the partnership. "It is a great honor to collaborate with WHO to address the critical challenges of falls and injuries by driving innovation and building stronger healthcare capacities across the region," he said.

Preventing injuries is essential to reducing the strain on healthcare systems and unlocking broader social and economic benefits. About 90 per cent of injury-related deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Economically disadvantaged groups face higher rates of fatal and non-fatal injuries, with unsafe living and working conditions, inadequate trauma care, and limited prevention efforts contributing to these disparities.

WHO's "Step Safely" initiative provides evidence-based strategies to prevent falls across all age groups. Recently, the World Health Assembly recognised the importance of addressing these issues by prioritising integrated emergency, critical, and operative care. This decision sets the stage for developing a global strategy and action plan for 2026-2035.

Saima Wazed, WHO's Regional Director for South-East Asia, emphasised the importance of integrating trauma and injury prevention into efforts to achieve a safer, healthier, and more equitable future. "This requires a strong focus on developing human resources, generating robust evidence, and supporting countries to institutionalise effective prevention and management systems. The benefits of these actions extend beyond health, strengthening the resilience and productivity of entire communities," Wazed said. (ANI)

