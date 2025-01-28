Montreuil, January 28: Ubisoft has confirmed laying off employees and permanently shutting down its studio, Ubisoft Leamington, based in the United Kingdom. The French game developer is known for its titles, including the Assassins Creed series, the Far Cry series and Tom Clancy's series for gamers over the years. A company spokesperson confirmed the Ubisoft layoffs and said it was part of a broader attempt to restructure the business and cut costs.

Ubisoft spokesperson confirmed that the layoffs would impact 50 employees from the Ubisoft Leamington Studio located in the UK. In total, the job cuts by the French game developer would affect around 185 employees as it adopts a new restructuring plan. Further, according to a report by Binance, Ubisoft, besides reducing its workforce, NVIDIA Announced Layoffs? CEO Jensen Huang Reportedly Fires Employees Behind Innovation Allowing AI Models To Use Only 1/6 of GPU.

Last year, the video game industry took a hit as multiple gaming studios laid off employees, including Microsoft's Activision Blizzard, Rocksteady and several other leading companies, amid cancelled titles, poor performance and declining sales. This year, this trend may continue with more workforce reductions in the gaming industry.

Despite the Ubisoft layoffs, the studio thanked the employees for their contributions and promised to help with their transition. Previously, Ubisoft Leamington was owned by Activision Blizzard, and later, in 2017, Ubisoft bought it. The studio published popular titles such as Guitar Hero, Call of Duty franchises, and DJ Hero games. Meta Layoffs Coming in 2025: Mark Zuckerberg’s Company To Cut Mid-Level Engineers Roles To Save Millions To Continue Coding, Automation With AI, Says Report.

The report also mentioned that the layoffs were announced as a part of the underwhelming performance of the XDefiant and, therefore, would affect the employees who worked on the game. The French video game company said it would shut down its production studios in Osaka and San Francisco and downsize the number of people in Ubisoft Sydney. The Ubisoft layoffs would cut 143 jobs in San Francisco and 134 jobs in Osaka and Sydney branches.

