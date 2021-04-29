Geneva [Switzerland], April 29 (ANI): The United Nations on Wednesday said that UN bodies including the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF are supporting India's response to the pandemic by providing equipment and supplies, including 7,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 nasal devices for oxygen supply.

"Our support to India during the current surge in COVID-19 cases. Our team there, led by Resident Coordinator Renata Lok Dessallien, is supporting the authorities' response to the pandemic by providing equipment and supplies, including to local governments," UN spokesperson said in a statement.

"The World Health Organization and UNICEF are procuring equipment and supplies, including 7,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 nasal devices for oxygen supply, as well as oxygen generating plants, COVID-19 testing machines, and personal protective kits," the statement read.

Some 2,600 WHO field officers have been immediately deployed to support health authorities to curb the spread of the pandemic, UN spokesperson said.

"In the western state of Maharashtra, the second most populous in India, UNICEF has engaged experts to work on risk governance. The UN team is also continuing its campaign highlighting the three Ws: Wear a mask, Wash your Hands, Watch your distance and stay six feet apart," the UN added.

On Tuesday, WHO has also said that it has bolstered its COVID-19 response in India by redeploying 2,600 health experts from other programs to counter the recent daily spike in cases and deaths.

India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

