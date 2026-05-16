World News | Will Continue to Closely Collaborate with President Trump: PM Takaichi Highlights Japan-US Cooperation

Tokyo [Japan], May 16 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday (local time) held a telephonic conversation with Donald Trump following the US President's three-day visit to China, during which the two leaders discussed issues related to China, economic security, and regional stability.

In a post on 'X', PM Takaichi said that she discussed the developments and exchanged views centring on President Trump's China visit, including economy, economic security and security measures.

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"Earlier, I held a phone conversation with President Trump. Upon completing his visit to China and while en route back aboard Air Force One, I received a call from him. President Trump provided a detailed explanation of his recent visit to China, and we exchanged views, centring on various issues surrounding China, including the economy--encompassing economic security--and security matters," the 'X' post from the Japanese PM said.

The Japanese Prime Minister also said she reiterated Japan's position regarding the situation in Iran and stressed continued cooperation with the United States on regional and global issues.

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"Additionally, regarding the situation in Iran, I once again conveyed Japan's position to President Trump. Moving forward, in order to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance and address international situations in areas such as the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, we will continue to closely collaborate with President Trump," she stated.

Meanwhile, President Trump also acknowledged that the United States conducts extensive cyber operations against China and said he directly discussed cyber-related issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said both countries engage in cyber espionage activities against each other.

Trump said, "I did, and he talked about attacks we did in China. You know what they do, we do too. What about the fact that China is spying in the United States? Well, it's one of those things, because we spy like hell on them, too." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)