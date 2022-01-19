Kathmandu [Nepal], January 19 (ANI): With 11,352 COVID-19 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, Nepal recorded the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began, according to official data.

According to the daily update provided by the Ministry of Health and Population a total of 18,078 samples were tested for contagion using the Real-Time- Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) method.

Out of tested, using RT-PCR 9,502 samples resulted positive for virus while 1,850 samples confirmed infection after 5,331 samples using antigen method.

With four coronavirus-related death reported in the past 24 hours, the cumulative death toll in the country reached 11,628. Along with this, 613 people have recovered from the virus while the number of active cases in the Himalayan nation stands at 47,929 in the nation.

Nepal on Tuesday reported 8,730 new PCR confirmed coronavirus cases.

As per the ministry, the number of cases in Nepal has increased by almost 30 per cent in the last one week alone, it was near to doubling the cases in a week.

"In past one week, a total of 62,753 RT PCR tests were conducted which this week has been increased by 54 per cent and increased to 96000," Dr Krishna Paudel, Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control Division said in Wednesday's daily briefing.

"Out of the total tests conducted, 39,342 new cases has been confirmed. Along with this, the infection rate also has increased to 40.6 per cent. The number of infected ones has increased by 27.3 per cent in comparison to earlier week," Dr Paudel added.

"The number has been increased by 12.5 per cent taking the number of total tests to 33,400."

On Wednesday, COVID-19 hotspot Kathmandu Valley recorded 6343 new cases out of which 578 cases in Bhaktapur, 1019 in Lalitpur and 4666 in Kathmandu. (ANI)

