Kabul [Afghanistan], March 31 (ANI): The hardline Islamist policies of the Taliban for females of the country have barred them from work as a result of which the Afghan women are facing extreme economic difficulties which continue to surge with every passing day.

Quoting a former employee for the Administrative Reforms Commission, Farzia, TOLOnews reported that she has been faced with financial and psychological problems since losing her job.

Afghan women attacked laws limiting women's employment opportunities, claiming that their severe financial circumstances are getting worse.

Farzia, who is the sole breadwinner of her family, said: "The women who have studied for years and gained expertise should be allowed to contribute to the workforce," according to TOLOnews.

Residents of Kabul have often urged the Taliban to put women and men to work in order for the country's economy to prosper.

"We ask the Islamic Emirate to let women work side by side with their brothers, which would cause the growth of our country's economy," said Mudaser, a resident of Kabul, TOLOnews reported.

The ban on education, as well as work for Afghan girls and women, has resulted in a surge in the risk of early marriage, violence and abuse in the country, according to TOLO news which cited the report by Save the Children, a humanitarian organization.

Many Islamic countries and organisations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have condemned the ban on women's and girls' access to work and education as a violation of Islamic law.

Since August 15, 2021, the de facto authorities have barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses. (ANI)

