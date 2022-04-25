Paris [France], April 25 (ANI): Western leaders congratulated Emmanuel Macron for winning the French presidential election with 58.8 per cent of the votes on Sunday (local time).

In a congratulatory message, European Council President Charles Michel said, "We can count on France for five more years."

Taking to Twitter, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared a photo with Macron and said, "I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called France "one of our closest and most important allies".

"Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world," Johnson tweeted.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France -- from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class".

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the citizens have chosen a France committed to a "free, strong and fair EU".

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he looked forward to continuing the "important partnership" between France and WHO for a "healthier, safer and fairer world".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Macron on winning the French presidential election.

Macron on Sunday (local time) won the French Presidential election defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

After winning the election, Macron spoke near the Eiffel Tower in Paris and thanked his supporters who voted for him.

Macron said that he will be president for all French citizens, including supporters of his rival Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party.

"From the very beginning, I ask you not to boo anyone, because from now I am not a candidate from one party, but a president for all [citizens]," Macron said, according to Sputnik. (ANI)

