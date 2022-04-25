Anzac Day is one of the most important national observances in Australia as well as New Zealand, which honours and remembers all those who have served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations" and "the contribution and suffering of all those who have served. Anzac Day 2022 in Australia will be celebrated on April 25. This commemoration is believed to be one of the most significant observances and is marked by various key programs that remember those who laid their lives for the greater good. As we prepare to celebrate Anzac Day 2022 in Australia, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Anzac Day 2022 and more.

When is Anzac Day 2022 in Australia

Anzac Day 2022 in Australia will be celebrated on April 25. This commemoration was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served in the Gallipoli Campaign, their first engagement in the First World War (1914–1918). Ever since this day has become significant in acknowledging all the losses that one suffers in each war. Anzac Day 2022 marks the 107th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Landings.

Significance of Anzac Day

Anzac Day has been an opportunity for people to mourn the loss of their family and friends who were gone too soon due to war, offer solidarity and pay their respects to those who laid their lives for the country. Anzac Day 2022 is sure to be extra special as people will gather together for various services and events after a break of two years, the pandemic brought that in.

The commemoration of Anzac Day 2022 is all set to see various local ceremonies in addition to the National ceremony. In Australia, the war memorial will be visited by thousands seeking to pay respect to the fallen.

