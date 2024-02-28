London [UK], February 28 (ANI): The murder of prominent Sindh activist Hidayat Lohar under questionable circumstances has now gathered international attention.

The World Sindhi Congress (WSC), an organisation involved in Sindh rights advocacy, announced it was organising a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in London, UK, on March 3, a press statement by the WSC stated.

In the press statement, the WSC called upon the international human rights organisation to unite to protest against the brutal murder of Lohar.

The WSC stated, "We call upon human rights activists and organisations to unite with us, along with their families and friends, to protest against the brutal murder of Mr. Hidayat Lohar." The press statement further stated that Lohar was an esteemed educationalist and a dedicated human rights activist. Previously, on February 16, 2024, in an attack by an unidentified motorcyclist while en route to his school in the Nasirabad District of Sindh, Pakistan.

The statement further stated, "Together, let us demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice in a court of law. We urge all concerned citizens to join us."

Previously, internationally acclaimed human rights organisation Amnesty International (an NGO that campaigns for human rights) had issued a statement condemning the murder of Sindhi political activist and teacher Hidayatullah Lohar, emphasising the urgent need for an independent and impartial investigation by Pakistani authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice

In a post on X, Amnesty International remarked, "PAKISTAN: @amnesty calls on the authorities to conduct an independent, impartial and prompt investigation into the killing of Sindhi political activist and teacher Hidayatullah Lohar, and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable without recourse to the death penalty."

The tragic killing of Hidayat Lohar underscores the grave risks faced by human rights workers in Pakistan. Lohar, who forcibly disappeared in 2017 and recovered two years later, in May 2019, was recently shot and killed by armed men.

Hidayat Lohar, father of Surath Lohar, leader of Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh, and Sasi Lohar, fell victim to this heinous crime. His family members have been staging protests demanding justice for his murder.

Surath Lohar, in a video released on social media, squarely blamed Pakistani intelligence agencies for his father's murder. He highlighted ongoing attempts to subject his father to enforced disappearance again, even after his previous ordeal.

The killing of Hidayat Lohar not only represents a personal tragedy but also signifies the broader threats faced by human rights activists in Pakistan. Amnesty International's call for a prompt and transparent investigation resonates with the growing concerns over impunity and lack of accountability in cases of violence against activists. As voices demanding justice grow louder, the international community's attention is drawn to the plight of individuals like Hidayat Lohar, who dedicate their lives to advocating for human rights and justice in Pakistan. (ANI)

