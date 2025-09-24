Logo of the World Uyghur Congress, which condemned false allegations against its Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas (Image: X/@UyghurCongress)

Washington, DC [US], September 24 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has strongly condemned a recent wave of false allegations directed at its Executive Committee Chair, Rushan Abbas, calling the claims part of a coordinated effort to undermine Uyghur human rights advocacy.

According to WUC, the smear campaign is designed to discredit prominent Uyghur leaders and weaken the global movement for Uyghur rights, which has gained significant momentum over the past year.

Also Read | Errol Musk Accused of Sexually Abusing Children and Stepchildren Since 1993; Elon Musk's Father Calls Allegations 'Nonsense' and 'Absolute Rubbish'.

WUC officials emphasised that the accusations against Abbas are entirely baseless and fabricated. The organisation described them as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of a leader who has devoted decades of her life to defending Uyghurs against persecution by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

This is not the first time Abbas has faced such attacks; repeated smear campaigns against her reflect a broader pattern of disinformation aimed at silencing influential Uyghur voices.

Also Read | X vs Government of India: Karnataka High Court Rejects Elon Musk-Led X Corp's Plea, Upholds Centre's Authority To Block Social Media Content via Sahyog Portal.

The WUC also highlighted that its staff members have long been targets of threats, disinformation, deepfakes, and other smear tactics, often originating from anonymous sources. These campaigns include individually tailored posts and videos intended to intimidate staff and damage the personal reputations of both male and female members of the organisation.

"These allegations are completely false, lack any credible evidence, and come from sources that are untraceable or questionable," the WUC stated, linking the attacks to documented CCP strategies aimed at spreading disinformation and weakening international support for Uyghur rights.

The organisation stressed that the smear campaign is politically motivated and serves as a distraction from the ongoing human rights abuses and crimes against humanity in East Turkistan.

The WUC reaffirmed its full support for Rushan Abbas, urging governments, media outlets, and civil society groups to recognise the attacks for what they are: deliberate attempts to silence Uyghur advocates and undermine the global movement for justice.

By publicly standing with Abbas, the WUC aims to highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Uyghur activists and call attention to the CCP's systematic efforts to suppress dissent and distort narratives surrounding Uyghur persecution. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)