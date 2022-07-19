New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Vice President of Zambia W.K. Mutale Nalumango arrived in Delhi on Monday to participate in the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave.

"Warm greetings to Vice President of Zambia W.K. Mutale Nalumango, as she arrives in India for the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave. The visit will be an opportunity for promoting trade and commerce between India and Zambia," the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Vice President of Mauritius Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon also arrived in Delhi to participate in the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Gambia Badara A. Joof also arrived in India on a five-day visit where he will participate in the Confederation of Indian Industry and EXIM Bank of India (CII-EXIM) Bank Conclave 2022 along with other bilateral engagements.

Notably, the CII- EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership is scheduled to take place between July 19-20 where both the countries, India and Africa will have the session on different topics under themes like "Building Financing Partnerships", "SERV Africa - Higher Education & Skill Development Partnership with Africa", Strengthening Value Chains in Agriculture & Food Processing Sector and many more.

The event was launched in the year 2005 with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government of India, according to CII-EXIM Africa Conclave's official website.

It said that the level of economic engagement between India and Africa has grown multi-dimensional and to reflect the changing contours of this dynamic relationship, the Conclave is being rechristened as "CII EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership" expanding the earlier focus on "Project Partnership".

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and President of Confederation of Indian Industry Sanjiv Bajaj will also be present at the meeting. In the last sixteen editions, the Conclave has played a pivotal role in encouraging Indian companies to establish and grow their footprints in Africa.

The upcoming edition will focus on project exports, trade, investments, and exchange of knowledge and expertise creating shared value for business and industry at large between India and Africa. The two-day event will take place at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. (ANI)

