Xi Offers Warnings on Taiwan, Contrasting Trump's Platitudes

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping offered stark warnings about about avoiding possible clashes between his nation and the U.S. on Thursday and even cautioned visiting President Donald Trump that Washington’s handling of its relations with Taiwan could lead to “conflicts” that might put “the entire relationship in great jeopardy.”

The stern tone was a sharp contrast to Trump, who opened the highly anticipated summit with Xi by praising his Chinese counterpart and declaring that “it’s an honor to be your friend.”

The contrast underscored just how far apart the leaders remain on thorny issues including the war in Iran, trade disputes and Washington’s relationship with Taiwan — and suggested that Trump and Xi’s highly anticipated meetings are likely to be longer on pageantry and symbolism than major breakthroughs.

Also Read | BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet in India as Global Events Test Bloc’s Unity.

The pair met for about two hours behind closed doors at the Great Hall of the People and discussed trade and other issues. According to a readout posted on X by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, Xi told Trump that ” the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.”

That followed Trump offering platitudes in brief comments before the meeting began. The Republican president said of Xi, “You’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it’s true.”

“It’s an honor to be with you. It’s an honor to be your friend,” Trump said before promising that “the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.”

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 14, 2026.

Xi was darker in his opening remarks, expressing hope that the U.S. and China can avoid conflict while saying that history and the world were asking “whether the two countries can transcend the ‘Thucydides Trap’ and forge a new model for relations between major powers.”

China's leader used a term popular in foreign policy studies, referring to the idea that when a rising power threatens to displace an established power, the result is often war.

“Cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both,” Xi said. “The two countries should be partners rather than rivals, achieve success together and pursue common prosperity, and chart a correct path for major-country relations in the new era.”

Xi has mentioned “Thucydides Trap” before with regards to U.S.-China relations, dating back to as early as 2014. China's leader included it in his messages to Trump’s predecessor, Democratic President Joe Biden, in 2022 and 2024.

Still, his evoking the term as Trump offered optimism was noteworthy and foreshadowed his closed-door comments about Taiwan

Comments follow elaborate welcome ceremony

The meeting was held in the Great Hall of the People, an imposing building on Tiananmen Square that houses China’s legislature, and followed a sweeping greeting for Trump that featuring booming cannons and a band playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and China's national anthem.

School children in bright colors offered a welcome routine, jumping as the girls waved flowers and the boys hoisted American and Chinese flags while the two leaders walked past them.

The Republican president and Xi subsequently visited the Temple of Heaven, a religious complex dating to the 15th century, and Trump was later set to attend a state banquet with Xi.

The White House has insisted that Trump wouldn't be making the trip without an eye toward securing results before he leaves — suggesting there could be announcements coming on trade. That could include a Chinese commitment to buy U.S. soybeans, beef and aircraft. Trump administration officials also want to work toward establishing a Board of Trade with China to address commercial differences between the countries.

But neither side has yet offered concrete details on what might come out of the three-day visit at a time when Beijing's close economic ties to Iran could complicate matters.

Economic questions still loom

Trump's trip comes as Iran continues to dominate his domestic agenda and stoke fears about the prospect of a weakening U.S. economy as the election season ahead of November's midterms — when Republicans will be looking to maintain control of Congress — begins heating up.

The U.S. and Israel's war in Iran has led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, stranding oil and natural gas tankers and causing energy prices to spike, threatening global economic growth.

Back in Washington, the politics of the war got more complicated. Senate Republicans again blocked Democratic legislation to halt hostilities in Iran — but Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski bucked her party, becoming the third Republican in the chamber to vote against continuing the war.

China is the largest purchaser of Iranian oil, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Trump will make the case for Beijing to exert its influence on Iran, noting that administration officials will underscore that “economies are melting down because of this crisis” which means consumers are “buying less Chinese product.”

“So it’s in their interest to resolve this,” Rubio said of Chinese officials. “We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they’re doing now and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf.”

That contradicted Trump, who has downplayed suggestions that he'll press Xi to do more to pressure Iran to open the strait. The president also says pressure on the U.S. economy won't compromise U.S. demands as he negotiates with Iran in the midst of a fragile ceasefire. Asked as he left the White House if the financial stability of ordinary Americans factors into Iranian negotiations, Trump responded, “Not even a little bit.”

Mixed messaging was also evident on inflation and the war, however, as Vice President JD Vance denied Trump's own words that the U.S. economy wasn't a major factor in seeking a resolution with Tehran.

“I think that’s a misrepresentation of what the president said," Vance said of Trump’s comments.

Taiwan issues remain contentious amid ongoing talks on trade

Especially key is Taiwan, given that China is displeased with U.S. plans to sell weapons to the island. The Trump administration has approved an $11 billion weapons package for Taiwan, but has yet to begin fulfilling it. Trump has also demonstrated greater ambivalence toward Taiwan — an approach that’s raising questions about whether he might be open to dialing back support for the island democracy.

Trump also brought a collection of U.S. business leaders with him to China, and he and Trump also discussed trade, with China’s leader saying that China’s door of opportunity will open wider and wider

The U.S. and China reached a trade truce last year that calmed each side’s threats to impose steep tariffs on the other. The White House says there have been ongoing discussions and mutual interest in extending the agreement.

___

Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim and Darlene Superville in Washington, and Simina Mistreanu in Bangkok, contributed to this report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).