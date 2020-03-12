Yechury Demands Amending Citizenship Amendment Act 2003 Rules

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Centre needs to amend the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2003 rules as they clearly state that the National Population Register (NPR) would be the basis for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, he said the citizenship of India has nothing to do with its citizens' "race, caste, creed, faith, gender, region or occupation", adding the "BJP-RSS will not be allowed to break up India nor its spirit."

"The rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2003 clearly state that the NPR would be the basis for the NRC. The government needs to amend the Citizenship Amendment Act 2003 rules and break the link. The Chronology is very clear. #NoCAA_NPR_NRC," Yechury said on Twitter.

"Citizenship of India has nothing to do with its citzens' race, caste, creed, faith, gender, region or occupation. BJP-RSS will not be allowed to break up India nor its spirit," he said.

He also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the latter clarified that no citizen will be marked "doubtful" in the NPR exercise.

Allaying fears over the National Population Register, Shah said on Thursday that no citizen will be marked 'D' or 'doubtful' during the updating exercise and no documents need to be furnished to prove citizenship.

"Amit Shah has outlined the 'chronology' clearly, not once, twice but umpteen times. Now, such comments being made to mislead Indians," Yechury tweeted.

The updating of the NPR is to be done during six months beginning April 1 with enumerators seeking demographic and other particulars of each family and individuals.

"The NPR has no statutory basis. It has been brought under rules of the 2003 Amendment to facilitate the NRC. The Rules therefore must be amended to knock out the NPR. Yes to Census, No to NPR," the Left leader added.

