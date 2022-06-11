Actor Josh Lucas will return for Season 5 of the hit drama series Yellowstone, Paramount Network announced on Friday. According to Variety, Lucas portrays a younger version of the protagonist, John Dutton (Kevin Costner).After the last appearance in an episode of the show's second season in 2019, he will return as a recurring character. Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, who play the younger versions of major characters Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and Jacki Weaver, who plays Caroline Warner, are among the returning recurring cast members. Yellowstone Prequel Series 1932 Ropes in Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Moses Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz, who previously appeared on the show as recurring characters have been promoted to series regulars for the current season. Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri have also been cast as new recurring characters on the show. Rowdy, a teenage cowboy, will be played by Caster (American Horror Story). Abby, a musician, will be played by Wilson. Clara Brewer, a new helper on the Dutton family ranch, will be played by Kay (Your Honor, Rustin). Olivieri, who played Sarah Atwood, a corporate shark fresh to Montana, in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883, will play a new role.

Yellowstone, a show created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, follows the Dutton family, a prominent Montana clan who owns the country's largest cattle ranch, as they navigate inter-personal rivalries and external forces vying for control of the property's acreage. Reilly, Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly star alongside Costner in the series. The show has continuously received great ratings, with the fourth season last year becoming the most-watched on cable, as reported by Variety. Superman And Lois Season 2: Ian Bohen Roped In to Play Lt Mitch Anderson in CW's Superhero Series.

With Art Linson, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay, Sheridan and Linson executive produce the series. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are the producers of the show. The fifth season of Yellowstone will premiere on November 13th.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)