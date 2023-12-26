New York, December 26: Some scientists are worried that a deadly brain disease in deer called "Zombie Deer Disease" found in Yellowstone National Park may infect humans one day. The disease is also called chronic wasting disease (CWD), and it makes deer lose weight, act strange, and die. It is caused by abnormal proteins called prions, and there is no cure or vaccine for it. It has been found in deer, elk, moose, and reindeer in some parts of the world.

Some experts call it the “zombie deer disease” because it affects the brain and nerves of the animals. It can take a long time for the symptoms to show up. No human has ever gotten sick from CWD, but some experts think it could happen. As per the experts, it is similar to mad cow disease, which can infect people who eat infected beef. ‘Zombie Deer Disease’ in US: Yellowstone National Park Registers First Known Case of Disease That Leaves Animals Confused and Drooling, Know Everything About It.

Dr. Cory Anderson, a disease researcher, told the Guardian that people should be ready for the possibility of CWD spreading to humans. He also said that CWD is very hard to get rid of. It can survive in the soil and on objects for years. It is not killed by most cleaning methods. "Once an environment is infected, the pathogen is extremely hard to eradicate. It can persist for years in dirt or on surfaces, and scientists report it is resistant to disinfectants, formaldehyde, radiation and incineration at 1,100 F," Dr Anderson added. Powassan Virus Claims First Death in US This Year: What Is Powassan Virus Disease? From Symptoms to Transmission and Prevention, Know Everything About the Rare and Deadly Infection.

Some studies show monkeys can get sick from CWD if they eat or touch infected deer or elk. This makes some people worry that humans can also get CWD. The World Health Organization says we should not eat any animals that have prion diseases like CWD. CWD has been spreading in Wyoming for a long time. It affects many mule deer that go to Yellowstone in the summer. No one knows how CWD will affect the deer, elk and moose in the park.

