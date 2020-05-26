2020 Skoda Karoq SUV, Rapid TSI & Superb Facelift Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications

2020 Skoda Karoq SUV, Rapid TSI & Superb Facelift Launched in India (File Photo)

Skoda India on Tuesday officially launched the much-awaited Karoq compact SUV alongside the Superb facelift and Rapid TSI in the country. All the three models were unveiled digitally through a live webcast event. The carmaker unveiled the new products via digital platform because of the COVID-19 crisis. The Skoda Karoq SUV has been priced at Rs 24.99 lakh, which comes a single variant. The Superb facelift is priced in India from Rs 29.99 lakh whereas the new Rapid 1.0 TSI model has been launched at Rs 7.5 lakh (All prices ex-showroom India). 2020 Skoda Karoq SUV Launching in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Talking about the Skoda Karoq SUV, it is introduced in the Indian market as a completely built unit (CBU). The two-row SUV is Skoda's second product after Yeti in 5-seater category. It is pitted against the likes of Volkswagen T-ROC and Jeep Compass in the segment. Mechanically, the Skoda Karoq SUV is powered by a 1.5 TSI turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a 7-speed DSG unit. The petrol mill is capable of developing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of power figures. The SUV gets Skoda's signature style butterfly grille featuring the new logo, all-new headlamps, LED DRLs, panoramic sunroof, LED tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels and more.

On the other hand, the Superb facelift comes powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. The petrol mill develops 188 bhp and 320 Nm and comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The facelifted Superb sedan gets a revised grille, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone front bumper, LED fog lamps, wraparound taillights, dual-tone alloy wheels, and much more.

The new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI model is priced at Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine developing 109 bhp and 175 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car is offered in five variants - Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo.