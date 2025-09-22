sNew Delhi, September 22: Skoda Kodiaq Lounge, a five-seater SUV variant, has been launched in India with few interior and exterior upgrades. The new entry-level variant is offered in Graphite Grey, Moon White and Magic Black shades. Skoda Kodiaq Lounge price in India is INR 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV comes with safety features, tech features and others.

The new Kodiaq Lounge by Skoda Auto mechanical specifications remains the same and the model gets fewer upgrades as compared to the higher trims. However, the price is lower compared to the Skoda Kodiaq Sportline variants starts at INR 43.76 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Skoda Kodiaq L&K price is 45.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge SUV Specifications and Features

The Skoda Kodiaq Lounge SUV comes with the same a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It is capable of producing 204hp power. It has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as transmission. The setup sends power to all four wheels. The five-seat variant also offers a 786-litre boot capacity, making it more practical than the seven-seat versions. It has 18-inch Mazeno alloy wheels and matte dark chrome exterior inserts.

In terms of safety, the Kodiaq Lounge is equipped with nine airbags and offers ABS, EBD, ASR, EDL, ESC, MSR, HBA, and DSR. It also offers RBS, ESBS, MCB, hill-start assist, hill descent control, and all-LED lighting. Still, Kodiaq Lounge has a 360-degree camera Canton Music system and intelligent parking assist. The car has roof rails, climate control and more.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone mirroring. The cabin comes with Grey Suedia fabric upholstery, a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and smart dials. Additional highlights include wireless charging, rear sun blinds, three-zone climate control, and cruise control. Multiple USB-C charging ports are offered, though higher trims provide more advanced features like a 13-speaker Canton sound system and illuminated grille.

