New Delhi, October 30: The 2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new adventure-tourer motorcycle has been introduced via CBU (Completely Built Unit). The new model does not come with major changes; however, a new colour option is available. The new Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is positioned among other adventure-tourer motorcycles offered by the Japanese company.

The 2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is now available in a new Candy Lime Green/Metallic Flat Spark Black colour. The previous model was offered in Metallic Ocean Blue/Pearl Robotic White. The company offers a few features in the model.

2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Specifications and Features

The 2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 comes with a 296cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel-twin engine that is capable of generating up to 38.46 bhp of power at 11,500 rpm and 26 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed return-shift transmission with a wet multi-disc clutch. The bike features an 815 mm seat height, a 17-litre fuel tank, 180 mm ground clearance, and a kerb mass of 175 kg.

The new 2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is based on a backbone steel frame and rides on 19-17-inch spoke wheels with tube-type tyres. Suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm telescopic fork with 130 mm travel at the front and a Uni-Trak monoshock with 148 mm travel at the rear. The single disc at both ends ensures stable braking, featuring a 290 mm front disc with a telescopic fork and a 220 mm rear disc with dual-piston callipers. The 2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 comes with dual-channel ABS, a semi-digital instrument unit for riders, and minimal features.

