New Delhi, October 27: Kia Carens CNG variant has been launched in India today at a starting price of INR 11.77 lakh. The new CNG variant expands the range of Carens models offered in India. It costs INR 77,900 more than the Carens Premium (O) trim, available at INR 10.99 lakh. The company has yet to reveal the technical specifications; however, design-wise, it has a similar front, rear and side look to the other models.

Kia Carens CNG comes with a seven-seat layout and a single five-speed manual transmission option. There are various notable features offered in the car that can enhance the comfort and overall experience of customers. All-New Hyundai Venue Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch on November 4; Check Upgrades in Features and Specifications.

Kia Carens CNG Specifications and Features

Kia Carens CNG includes a 12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster and offers five Type-C charging ports. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity for navigation. Further, the CNG trim has an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The Carens CNG offers a reverse parking camera and boasts semi-leatherette upholstery. Additionally, customers get features such as TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System).

As per the available information, the company has yet to confirm the powertrain has not been revealed. However, as per a report by Carwale, the Kia Carens CNG could come with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that is capable of generating up to 113 hp of power and 144 Nm of peak torque, the same as the other model. The report mentioned that the CNG kit included in the car is from Lovato and is government-approved. The car is available as a dealer-installed option.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CarWale), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

