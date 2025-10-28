Renault Duster is about to make its India comeback. The Automaker has confirmed that the new-generation Duster model will debut in India on January 26, 2026. The much-awaited return comes four years after the previous Duster was discontinued. In a post in X (formerly Twitter), Renault India said, "Rising from the dust. ready to make a splash once again. The icon returns, bold as ever." The teaser video confirmed that the next-gen Renault Duster will debut in India on January 26, 2026. The new Duster will enter India’s midsize SUV segment, which is expected to compete with models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and more. As per a report of Autocar, the new Renault Duster is expected to be powered by a 1.3-litre HR13 turbo-petrol engine. Kia Carens CNG Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Car Launched in India.

New Renault Duster To Debut on January 26, 2026 in India

rising from the dust. ready to make a splash once again. the icon returns, bold as ever. #RenaultDuster #comingsoon pic.twitter.com/UccVSq6VdK — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) October 28, 2025

