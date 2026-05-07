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Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new "Star Edition" accessory package for its Eeco van, offering customers a suite of cosmetic and functional enhancements. This new version is specifically designed for the five-seater AC and CNG variants, catering to both private and commercial buyers who require a more refined aesthetic for the utilitarian vehicle. The package arrives as a dealer-level inclusion, aimed at increasing the value proposition of one of India's most consistent best-sellers in the multi-purpose vehicle segment.

The Star Edition represents a strategic effort to "dress up" the Eeco, which has historically been positioned as a practical, no-frills workhorse. By bundling a wide array of accessories at a discounted rate, Maruti Suzuki is targeting small business owners and large families who seek a more passenger-car-like feel without sacrificing the van's core strength of massive interior volume and modularity. This update comes at a time when the Eeco remains the dominant player in its category, largely due to its lack of direct competition and low cost of ownership. BMW M440i Convertible India Launch: Expected Price, Specs and May 2026 Release Date.

Maruti Eeco Star Edition Specifications and Features

The Star Edition package comprises 18 distinct accessories designed to enhance the exterior and interior profile of the vehicle. Exterior upgrades include the addition of fog lamps with garnish, a rear spoiler, wheel covers, door visors, and mud flaps. A notable inclusion is the provision of body-coloured bumpers, available in Metallic Glistening Grey and Metallic Brisk Blue. On the interior, the package adds a dedicated styling kit and premium seat covers to improve cabin comfort.

Mechanically, the Eeco remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp and 105 Nm of torque. The CNG variant produces a peak output of 70.67 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. Both versions are paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The van maintains its established focus on practicality, offering a simple dashboard layout and significant cargo space in its five-seater configuration.

Maruti Eeco Star Edition Price in India

The Star Edition accessory pack is priced at INR 19,999, which Maruti Suzuki claims offers a value of approximately INR 37,000 if the components were purchased individually. This cost is over and above the ex-showroom price of the standard vehicle. Consequently, the five-seater AC variant is priced at INR 5.54 lakh, while the five-seater AC CNG model costs INR 6.36 lakh before the addition of the INR 19,999 package. BMW F 450 GS Price in India, Features and Specifications.

The package is expected to be available across select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships nationwide for a limited period. This promotional pricing is designed to provide a 45% saving on the bundled accessories, making it an attractive option for buyers looking to personalise their vehicles at the point of purchase.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Maruti Suzuki). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).