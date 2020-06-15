6 Superfoods Everyone Should Munch To Boost Their Brain Power

Stress. It can be short-lived, such as dealing with a family crisis. Once gone, though, our body systems return to normal. But what about chronic stress – the kind that is always present because of more long-term stressors?

Chronic stress results in poor eating habits – overeating, eating fast food, or, sometimes not eating at all. It’s so easy to skip or forget about lunch when your plate is full with demanding assignments.

But the impact of poor eating habits on your body over time can be disastrous. It can worsen overall health and impact your productivity. While switching to a completely healthy diet may not be realistic for you at the moment, there are a few other steps you can take to develop a better nutrition plan, compatible with your freelance lifestyle.

Start with adding more superfoods to your diet. There are plenty of “good” snackable treats that you can add to your nutrition to reduce your body’s reaction to stress. Put down those chips and cookies and move over to these superfoods, scientifically proven to improve brain functions.

1: Blueberries

What could be more snackable than some berries? Just set a bowl of blueberries beside you as you work. They improve brain function and memory, as well as boost your immune system – things that will improve your focus and reduce the stress that comes from feeling unproductive. And the long-term benefit? They slow down the effects of cognitive aging, plus improve your eyesight.

2: Nuts (and walnuts in particular)

While all nuts are considered great sources of Omega-3, walnuts have many more benefits than most. Lack of Omega 3 fatty acids can lead to depression and lowered cognitive functions. And both of these conditions occur from stress. Snacking on walnuts can help you stave off both of these issues.

What’s even better, walnuts are a source of lean protein and polyunsaturated fats, meaning they are great for weight watchers. The other major benefit is that walnuts raise melatonin levels – the ingredient that fosters great sleep. Eat some before bedtime, but also throughout the day to keep that brain productive.

3: Some fish

The oily types of fish – salmon, sardines, tuna, and such – have the same benefits as walnuts. If you don’t like walnuts, but do like smoked salmon, tuna, or sardines, you are set to go! Make yourself a quick sandwich with a fatty fish to get a good dose of healthy fatty acids.

4: Dark chocolate

Oh yes! For anyone with a sweet tooth, here’s a great solution that also provides amazing physical and mental benefits. Dark chocolate is full of flavonoids – nutrients that improve brain function, especially focus, memory, and learning. And thanks to meal replacement shakes, you can even enjoy it as a delicious chocolate shake. When you are alert and productive, your stress levels are naturally lowered.

5: Greens

So, snacking on leafy greens while you work is probably not a great solution. But how about broccoli?

Broccoli is one superfood that is easily snackable while you work. It’s a keto-approved food and the huge amounts of Vitamin K and B vitamins are the biggest factors here – they improve cognitive function. The other plus? Iron – an element that improves memory and focus. And the antioxidant value is well-established. Snack on it raw or cooked al dente.

6: Whole grains

One of the best things about whole grains is that they digest slower and give your more long-term energy and focus. When you work better, you are definitely less stressed. And lest you are thinking only oatmeal or bran cereals, think again. There are now an array of whole grain crackers on the market and these are highly snackable.

There you have it – a list of healthy superfoods you can digest to improve your brain functions, stave off stress and stay more productive. Now, go forth and get yourself a healthy snack!