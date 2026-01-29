Chennai, January 29: Royal Enfield, one of the most popular motorcycle manufacturers in India and globally, is preparing for a significant expansion of its portfolio in 2026. Following several updates to its lineup over the last year, the company is now focusing on higher-capacity engines and its first venture into the electric vehicle segment.

The Chennai-based manufacturer is expected to introduce at least five new models this year, ranging from the iconic Bullet series to an all-new 750cc platform. These launches aim to strengthen the brand's position in the mid-capacity motorcycle market while addressing the growing demand for adventure tourers and premium electric mobility.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launch

The Bullet 650 is perhaps the most anticipated launch for the brand's traditional fan base. Having been unveiled at the Motoverse event last year, the official market launch is expected within the coming weeks. The motorcycle will serve as a larger, more powerful version of the Bullet 350, maintaining the classic silhouette that has defined the brand for decades.

Powering the Bullet 650 is the proven 649cc parallel-twin engine, which produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. While the design remains retro, the inclusion of the twin-cylinder motor brings a modern level of refinement and performance to the heritage nameplate.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

The brand is also set to introduce its most powerful adventure motorcycle yet, the Himalayan 750. Based on an entirely new platform, this model marks Royal Enfield's entry into the 750cc segment. The bike features a heavily modified version of the current 650cc engine, which is expected to deliver approximately 55 bhp and 65 Nm of torque.

Spotted testing on multiple occasions, the Himalayan 750 adopts a design language derived from the Himalayan 450 but with a taller stance and enhanced off-road capabilities. This twin-cylinder tourer is slated for a global unveiling followed by a market launch later in 2026.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric

In a significant shift toward sustainable mobility, Royal Enfield is testing its first electric motorcycle, currently dubbed the Flying Flea C6. Developed on the new L platform, the bike is designed as a premium electric offering tailored for urban commuting.

Royal Enfield 750cc Bikes

Technical details regarding the battery capacity and range remain under wraps, but test mules have revealed a girder fork setup, a unique wavy fin structure for the battery compartment, and a circular digital instrument cluster. The Flying Flea represents a new chapter for the company as it enters the competitive EV space.

Continental GT-R 750 and Interceptor 750 Updates

The popular 650 twins are also due for a major evolution. The Continental GT-R 750 and the Interceptor 750 have been spotted during road tests, featuring updated hardware such as dual disc brakes at the front. Both motorcycles will utilise the revised 750cc engine shared with the new Himalayan.

The Continental GT-R 750 is expected to be offered in both faired and naked versions, maintaining its cafe racer aesthetic while providing a significant bump in power. Meanwhile, the Interceptor 750 will retain its classic roadster ergonomics while benefiting from the increased torque and updated features. These models are expected to hit the market in the latter half of 2026, priced in INR to remain competitive in the premium segment.

