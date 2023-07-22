World Brain Day is an annual event observed on July 22. It was initiated by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) to raise awareness about various brain-related conditions and diseases and promote brain health and research. As you observe World Brain Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought some of the best foods to help boost brain health and memory. World Brain Day 2023 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Raises Awareness About Various Brain Diseases.

World Brain Day focuses on a specific neurological condition or theme each year. The aim is to spread knowledge about the chosen topic, improve public understanding, and highlight the importance of early detection, treatment, and prevention. A healthy diet is crucial in maintaining good brain health and memory. Here are some of the best foods that can help boost brain health and memory.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish like salmon, trout, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). DHA is essential for brain health and linked to improved cognitive function and memory.

Blueberries

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants that may delay brain ageing and improve memory. They also contain flavonoids, which have been associated with enhanced cognitive performance.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains an active compound called curcumin, which has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may help improve memory and reduce the risk of age-related brain diseases. 5 Best Foods for the Brain That Will Make You Smarter.

Broccoli

Broccoli is an excellent source of antioxidants, including vitamin C and flavonoids. These compounds help protect the brain from damage and may improve cognitive function.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium, iron, zinc, copper, and antioxidants. These nutrients support brain health and may help enhance memory and learning.

Nuts

Nuts, such as walnuts, almonds, and cashews, are excellent sources of healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E, all beneficial for brain health.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in choline, an essential nutrient for brain development and memory function.

In addition to these brain-boosting foods, it's essential to maintain a balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Staying hydrated and avoiding excessive alcohol and processed foods also benefit brain health.

Wishing everyone a Happy World Brain Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2023 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).