New Delhi, September 14: Kawasaki has introduced its latest model, the 2026 Ninja ZX-10R, with a price hike of INR 99,000 over the 2025 model, which was launched at INR 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom). With the Indian government bringing in new GST 2.0 norms, the sudden price increase may cause confusion among customers. However, the company has clarified that the hike is not related to the upcoming GST implementation in India.

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R not only comes with a higher price but also reduced performance compared to its predecessor. Kawasaki India will offer this new motorcycle in Lime Green / Ebony / Pearl White Biizzard White and Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black shades. Auto Dealers Instructed To Show GST Price Cut Posters With PM Narendra Modi’s Photo; Congress Slams Move As Industry Estimates INR 20–30 Crore Cost

2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Specifications and Features

The new Ninja ZX-10R delivers slightly lower performance, producing 204–205 hp and 112 Nm torque, compared to the 2025 version’s 213 hp and 114.9 Nm. This decrease in output may push buyers to prefer the older version, which is both more powerful and less expensive.

Besides, Kawasaki India is offering an INR 1.50 lakh discount on the 2025 model, available until September 30, 2025. As a result, many customers may find the older model more appealing than the new 2026 version. Overall, the bike remains unchanged, apart from a reduction of 7 hp and 2.9 Nm torque. Yamaha Motor Announces Discontinuation of Motorcycle Manufacturing in Pakistan.

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R continues to feature dual-channel ABS, a TFT console with mobile connectivity, traction control, launch control, riding modes, cruise control, and engine brake control. Besides, the latest model retains high-performance suspension hardware with Showa BFF forks at the front and a Showa BFRC rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by dual 330mm front discs and a single 220mm rear disc, while an Öhlins electronic steering damper further enhances stability.

