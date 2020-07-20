Giuseppe Leonardi is one of the most renowned Italian athletes. He is superbly skilled and known internationally as an athlete of track and field from Italy. In Yokohama last year, his team came 4th in the world in relay and qualified for the Olympic Games of 2021. He also won a silver medal in European championship 4x400.

From being a part of Olympic 2021 to the representation of athletes worldwide, Giuseppe Leonardi has talked about everything.

You may get a chance at Olympic next year. Tell us about it?

Yes of course, we’re already qualified for the Olympic Games, I helped the team to be qualified during the Yokohama relay world championship, where we placed 4th.

Olympic Games is the biggest goal for all athletes and of course mine too.

All around the world, there are many talented people who are passionate about different sports. But do you believe somewhere that people in sports need more recognition than they already do?

I think that success in sport depends on many factors, the most important are: dedication, resilience, luck. Clearly every sport is different, for example in athletics what commands is the stopwatch, those who run faster, those who jump higher, those who jump farther, go on. I love this sport because the success you deserve depends only on the commitment that you put into it.

As a sportsperson, some days you win and some days you don't. How do you deal with both?

I love this question, because the fact that you win or loose a competition is a mix of combo, could be an overtraining, could be the lack of training, could be an injuries, but usually the reason you win or lose a race, the only real reason is the mental component, this makes the difference. It happened to me many times to win races because I was motivated to do it, because I wanted to show myself and others that I was the strongest. On the contrary, it happened to me sometimes to get caught up in various anxieties and not being able to win a competition. In any case, when a race goes wrong, you have to do a report and really understand what the problem of a bad performance could have been.

Everyone has an inspiration in their life. Who was yours?

I admired my mom for all the cups she had won during her career, I always admired my mom's tenacity. A famous athlete that I have always admired is Michael Johnson, I liked the fact that a muscular one like him had made the world record over a distance where they are usually less muscular.