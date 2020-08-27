The German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Thursday officially launched its fastest SUV - RS Q8 in India. Priced at Rs 2.07 crore before options and taxes, it is Audi's most powerful SUV ever produced. Bookings for the Audi RS Q8 had begun a few weeks ago with a token amount of Rs 15 lakh, and deliveries for the SUV will commence sometime next month. The SUV locks horns with Lamborghini Urus and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo. 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback Launched in India at Rs 1.94 Crore; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Powering this powerful SUV is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The engine develops a whopping 600PS and 800Nm of torque. It also gets a mild-hybrid system for torque assist.

As far as performance is concerned, the RS Q8 is capable of clocking100kmph in just 3.8 seconds before hitting the top speed of 250kmph. However, the company claims that the top-speed can be raised up to 305kmph through the brand's RS dynamic package plus.

Audi RS Q8 SUV (Photo Credits: Audi India)

The SUV gets an octagonal single frame with gloss black RS-specific radiator grille and the gloss black RS honeycomb grille, giving an appealing look to it. There's also matrix LED headlamps and a sporty exhaust. On the inside, the overall layout of the SUV is very similar to the regular model. All three screens on the dashboard are RS-specific. Moreover, the virtual cockpit comes with added features such as lap timer, G-force meter, an acceleration timer, and more.

Audi RS Q8 SUV (Photo Credits: Audi India)

Feature-wise, the Audi RS Q8 gets brand's MMI infotainment system, four-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, cruise control, ambient lighting, and powered front seats. Additionally, it also gets head-up display, carbon-ceramic brakes, a Bang & Olufsen advanced sound system, and more.

Audi RS Q8 SUV (Photo Credits: Audi India)

