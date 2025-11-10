New Delhi, November 10: Audi India has launched three new models in the country, the Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback and Audi Q5 Signature Line. The newly introduced variants are available in limited quantities and are based on the top-spec Technology trims, offered at no additional cost. The Signature Line models feature enhanced exterior and interior styling elements to further elevate their premium appeal.

The 2025 Audi Q3 is priced at INR 52.31 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Audi Q3 Sportback costs INR 53.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Audi Q5 starts at INR 69.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Each Signature Line edition includes notable design and feature upgrades over the standard models. Tata Motors Denies Reports of Entering 2-Wheeler Segment, Calls Such Claims ‘Inaccurate’.

Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback and Q5 Signature Line: Specifications and Features

The Signature Line package adds distinctive touches such as new decals, LED door lamps with the Audi logo, a metallic key cover, stainless-steel pedals and floating wheel hubcaps featuring a stationary Audi emblem. The Q3 and Q3 Sportback come with 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, while the Q5 features 19-inch alloys finished in Graphite Grey. These Signature Line models are available in Navarra Blue, Glacier White, District Green, Mythos Black and Manhattan Grey colours. Hyundai Motor Vision 2026: CEO Jose Munoz Outlines Strategy Focused on Product Quality, Flexibility and Employee Growth

The Q3 and Q3 Sportback also include two USB ports, a 12V rear outlet and Park Assist for added convenience. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The Audi Q3 and Audi Q5 remain a cornerstone of our Q portfolio in India, consistently leading in customer preference and segment performance. With the Audi Q3 and Audi Q5 Signature Line, we continue to deliver refined performance and advanced features in a sophisticated package."

