German automobile manufacturer Audi officially launched the second generation Audi RS7 Sportback in the Indian market at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom). Customers will start receiving the deliveries for the car from next month onwards. The newly launched car is powerful, striking & a technological masterpiece that comes with a V8 twin-turbo 4.0-litre TFSI petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Hyundai Tucson Facelift SUV Launched in India at Rs 22.3 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The powerful V8 engine makes 600 hp & 800 Nm of torque and gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. This performance car is capable of clocking 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback (Photo Credits: Audi India)

Coming to the exterior part, the Audi RS7 has an aggressive face featuring blacked-out single-frame grille with an RS-specific honeycomb finish. The new car also comes with a redesigned bumper with larger air intakes, Matrix adaptive LED headlights, wider front and rear tracks, 21-inch alloys.

At the rear, the new car features LED taillights that are linked with an LED light bar. There's also an electronically-operated spoiler that pops up whenever the car speeds over 100 kmph.

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback (Photo Credits: Audi India)

On the inside, the new Audi gets the similar layout as that of the A7 model comprising the virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, a dual-touchscreen setup, an RS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters & much more. The all-new Audi RS7 Sportback competes with the BMW M5.

