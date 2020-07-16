German automobile manufacturer Audi officially launched the second generation Audi RS7 Sportback in the Indian market at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom). Customers will start receiving the deliveries for the car from next month onwards. The newly launched car is powerful, striking & a technological masterpiece that comes with a V8 twin-turbo 4.0-litre TFSI petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Hyundai Tucson Facelift SUV Launched in India at Rs 22.3 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications.
The powerful V8 engine makes 600 hp & 800 Nm of torque and gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. This performance car is capable of clocking 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.
Coming to the exterior part, the Audi RS7 has an aggressive face featuring blacked-out single-frame grille with an RS-specific honeycomb finish. The new car also comes with a redesigned bumper with larger air intakes, Matrix adaptive LED headlights, wider front and rear tracks, 21-inch alloys.
Wild and untamed yet elegant and poised. Introducing the all-new #AudiRS7 Sportback. #PerformanceIsAnAttitude pic.twitter.com/tyuwor6SWk
— Audi India (@AudiIN) July 16, 2020
At the rear, the new car features LED taillights that are linked with an LED light bar. There's also an electronically-operated spoiler that pops up whenever the car speeds over 100 kmph.
On the inside, the new Audi gets the similar layout as that of the A7 model comprising the virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, a dual-touchscreen setup, an RS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters & much more. The all-new Audi RS7 Sportback competes with the BMW M5.
