New Delhi, August 3: BMW may launch its new entry-level adventure bike in India. The upcoming BMW ADV is expected to be launched with the "BMW F 450 GS" name in the Indian market. It is anticipated to come with a 450cc engine offering powerful performance for the adventure-loving Indian riders. The German automobile maker displayed the concept during EICMA 2024 and showcased it at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Now, it has revealed the patented final design of the BMW F 450 GS motorcycle.

BMW F 450 GS adventure bike will come with a lightweight design and offer performance, ideal for the terrains and mountain-side roads. The leaks confirm various details of the upcoming BMW adventure motorcycle. Some features and specifications are expected to be included in the bike as well.

BMW F 450 GS Design, Expected Specifications and Features

The design of the BMW F 450 GS ADV bike shows it would come with a large windscreen and an aggressive feel. The final design shows that the BMW adventure bike would get extended radiator shrouds, a sharp front beak, split seat, foot peg mounted in the middle and adjustable lever. It is rumoured that the company drew major design elements from the BMW R 1300 GS model. Moreover, the patented design would skip the exposed sub-frame.

BMW F 450 GS is expected to come with a TFT colour display. It may have dual-channel ABS and various other features to enhance the ride, such as cruise control and traction control. The new BMW ADV bike also comes with a rotary-style jog dial, which is available in the BMW R 1300 GS.

BMW F 450 GS Powertrain, Peak Power and Torque

BMW F 450 GS will get a 450cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that could generate a maximum of 48 bhp power and achieve peak torque of 45 Nm. The engine is expected to be mated with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

