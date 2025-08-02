New Delhi, August 2: 2025 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 bike is launched in India with new updates and features. The new model brings tech upgrades and new colour options to attract young riders. The 2025 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is available in two variants, which include Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 STD and Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 DLX. The standard model, MT-15 Version 2.0 STD, is priced at INR 1,69,550 (ex-showroom) and the MT-15 Version 2.0 DLX is available at INR 1,80,500 (ex-showroom).

Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 gets three new colour options, which include Ice Storm and Vivid Violet Metallic for the DLX variant, and Metallic Silver Cyan for the standard model. These new colours give the streetfighter a more aggressive look. Yamaha has retained the Metallic Black colour option as well. Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, "The MT-15 Version 2.0 has carved a strong identity in the street-naked segment with its aggressive styling, performance-oriented engineering, and everyday versatility." 2025 Volvo XC60 Facelift Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Volvo Midsize SUV Launched in India.

2025 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 Specifications and Features

The 2025 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 brings a combination of performance, control, and technology upgrades in a streetfighter look. Yamaha has equipped the motorcycle with a 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that uses Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), producing 18.4 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring an Assist and Slipper Clutch. In a press release, Yamaha described it as “smooth shifting and reduced wheel hop during aggressive downshifts.”

The 2025 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 DLX comes with a colour TFT instrument cluster that supports Turn-by-Turn Navigation. The bike also supports Bluetooth pairing through the updated Yamaha Y-Connect mobile app. It will allow riders to access various features like fuel usage data, maintenance tips, parking location, malfunction alerts, Revs Dashboard, and a "unique rider ranking" feature. Honda CB125 Hornet and Honda Shine 100 DX Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Honda Bikes Launched in India.

The bike comes with Yamaha’s Delta Box frame and maintains a weight of 141 kg. The company highlights its Traction Control System, stating it “further boosts rider confidence on varied surfaces.” The company has enhanced the looks, performance and stability with a MotoGP-inspired aluminium swingarm, which Yamaha says improves “stability and handling, especially under cornering and braking.”

