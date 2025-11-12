New Delhi, November 12: BMW may soon launch its adventure bike, the BMW F 450 GS, in India. The BMW F 450 GS launch in India is expected to take place during India Bike Week (IBW) 2025. The IBW 2025 event is scheduled on December 19 and 20 at Vagator, Goa. Ahead of the launch, BMW Motorrad dealers across the country have reportedly begun accepting unofficial bookings for the bike. It is an early chance to reserve the latest addition to BMW’s adventure bike lineup.

Interested customers can book the BMW F 450 GS by paying a refundable amount that varies depending on the city and dealer. As per a report of Bikewale, the booking token of the BMW F 450 GS starts at INR 10,000 and can go up to INR 50,000. The BMW F 450 GS price in India might start around INR 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch in India Likely in December 2; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming EV SUV.

BMW F 450 GS Specifications and Features (Expected)

The BMW F 450 GS is expected to be offered in two colour options, which are said to be Cosmic Black and Racing Red. The bike will feature X-shaped DRLs at the front and a sleek tail lamp at the rear. As per reports, the BMW F 450 GS will likely come with a kerb weight of around 175 kg. The bike may include 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, while braking is said to be handled by Brembo callipers with a 310mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc. Audi Q5, Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportsback Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Audi Luxury SUV Models.

The BMW F 450 GS will come with LED lighting, and it may feature a 6.5-inch TFT display. Riders can choose between Rain, Road, and Enduro modes as standard. The motorcycle is said to be powered by a 450cc parallel-twin engine producing approximately 48bhp and 45Nm of peak torque. The bike may offer a 14-litre fuel tank.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bikewale), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

