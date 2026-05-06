BMW Spartanburg Campus Layoffs: Univar Solutions To Cut 99 Jobs by June 28

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A key service provider at BMW's massive South Carolina manufacturing hub has notified the state of its plans to reduce its workforce by nearly 100 employees. Univar Solutions USA LLC will permanently lay off 99 workers on June 28, according to filings submitted to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

The layoffs, disclosed in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) report filed on April 27, affect operations at a facility located directly within the BMW manufacturing campus in Greer. Coinbase Layoffs: CEO Brian Armstrong Announces 14% Workforce Reduction, Shares Memo Sent to Employees.

Transition in Site Services

Univar Solutions, an international provider of chemical and operational services, clarified that the job cuts are tied to a shift in its business relationship with the automaker. In a statement provided to local broadcaster WHNS, the company confirmed it is winding down specific operations at the site. "Univar Solutions will no longer provide onsite waste management services at the BMW manufacturing facility in Greer," the company stated. Univar did not respond to additional requests for comment regarding the future of the affected employees or whether they would be eligible for roles with a successor contractor.

Economic Impact and Local Context

The 10-million-square-foot BMW plant serves as a critical anchor for the Upstate's economy. Employing roughly 12,000 people, the USD 16 billion facility is currently the top automotive exporter in the United States by value, assembling approximately USD 9 billion in passenger vehicles annually.

The campus is a primary driver of the region's recent population surge and industrial growth. While the Univar layoffs represent a reduction in onsite service personnel, the broader manufacturing hub continues to expand. BMW recently opened a new USD 200 million press shop and is currently preparing the facility to begin production of all-electric vehicles by late 2026. Cognizant Layoffs: IT Giant May Cut Up to 15,000 Jobs Globally Under ‘Project Leap’, India To Be Impacted.

Future Outlook for Spartanburg

The Spartanburg County metro area remains a focal point for automotive innovation. Despite the service-level cuts by Univar, the region's supply chain is evolving to support BMW's transition toward electric mobility, including a new high-voltage battery assembly plant in nearby Woodruff. State officials continue to monitor the impact of workforce adjustments within the automotive sector as companies realign their service contracts and production goals for the coming year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Post and Courier), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).