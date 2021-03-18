Based in Israel, David Vatine, a digital marketing expert has been providing a one stop solution for digital marketing to companies that focus on quality, innovation, & speed. By utilizing the technology to bring results to grow clients Businesses, David has carved a niche for himself in the digital marketing industry.

His wide expertise in a digital medium that came with years of practice and research has finally paved David’s way to success. The ever-growing demand for online marketing has changed the way of mainstream marketing in the past couple of years. Understanding the demand and increasing trend, David established an advertising agency under his name to help as many business owners as possible in Israel to promote their products in the right way to the right audience.

His experience allowed David to work on a course named The Academy of Digital Marketing Agents, which allows a business owner to become his marketing content. Talking about the services provided by his business, model, David says, “We provide full-suite digital marketing, SEO, website design, PPC, social media, email marketing, instant chat services, analytics and tracking, video marketing, and branding”.