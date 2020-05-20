Dr. Jay Feldman- Doctor-Turned-Entrepreneur Transforms His Marketing Agency Into an Instagram Empire

Dr. Jay Feldman

Jay Feldman, a doctor of osteopathy and family medicine, is the epitome of success. At the young age of 28, he has managed to accomplish what most only dream of. He started with Instelite, a marketing agency on Instagram, of which he is the founder and CTO, to help other businesses scale up to greater heights. His other creations are Otter Public Relations - a media agency, Food Equality Corp - a non-profit aimed at combating food inequality and REX Fitness.

Behind his dream-come-true enterprise is a journey through the bumpy road of challenges. His success, as they say, didn't come on a silver platter.

Instelite was born out of a mistake that Feldman once made. He says," I created Instelite after a service I spent twenty dollars on destroyed my Instagram. After months, I learned that all my new followers were fake or inactive but by then it was too late. So, I learned the art of Instagram growth. I spent years split-testing techniques and targeting with hundreds of accounts before I found a method that works for everyone. With this method, I have grown my personal account faster than anyone thought possible. I have helped friends and colleagues become Instagram celebrities and businesses to triple their sales through Instagram marketing".

Today, Feldman's marketing agency is one of the most successful Instagram growth agencies, with over 20 million followers and over 1500 satisfied users. Such statistics are like concrete; they solidify the success story of this Instagram empire.

In addition to his marketing agency and health-related businesses, he is venturing into fitness under the name REX Fitness that creates a portable and affordable home gym accessible to everyone. This could not have come at a better time, given that everyone is confined at home now, and gym services and facilities are inaccessible.

Dr. Feldman gradually proved to the world of business that was a force to reckon with. He channeled his medical training and combined his business acumen towards making the world a much better place. His many successful ventures definitely prove that he is here to stay!