New Delhi, January 21: Ducati India has officially launched the Panigale V4 Tricolore, a highly exclusive special edition of its flagship supersport motorcycle. Limited to just 1,000 units globally, the vehicle features the iconic Italian national colours of red, white, and green in a new asymmetric livery designed by Aldo Drudi of Drudi Performance. The launch brings a blend of high-performance engineering and bespoke design elements to the Indian market, catering to premium collectors and track enthusiasts.

The special edition incorporates several carbon fibre components and billet aluminium parts that contribute to a significant weight reduction compared to the standard model. Beyond the visual upgrades, the motorcycle features advanced racing-derived hardware and adjustable ergonomics, allowing for a more tailored riding experience. The vehicle also stands out with unique touches such as an engraved steering plate, a numbered aluminium key, and a custom dashboard animation that emphasizes its limited-production status. Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Lite Introduced Globally With 25 KM Range and 500W Peak Power; Check Specifications and Features.

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Specifications and Features

The Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore specifications and features are centred around the 1,103cc liquid-cooled V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine, which produces 216bhp and 122Nm of peak torque. This power is managed through a track-focused dry clutch system. The motorcycle weighs 188kg, which is 3kg lighter than the standard version, thanks largely to the inclusion of carbon fibre wheels that are 0.907kg lighter. To ensure elite stopping power, it is equipped with the Front Brake Pro system featuring twin 338.5mm discs, Brembo Hypure callipers, and a Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder.

Additional features include an Alcantara seat and adjustable billet aluminium footpegs for optimized ergonomics. For protection and authenticity, owners receive a certificate of authenticity, a special presentation box, and a custom Tricolore bike cover. The suspension and chassis settings are tuned to complement the lighter unsprung mass of the carbon wheels, while the electronics suite remains one of the most advanced in the supersport segment, offering multiple riding modes and lean-sensitive rider aids. Bajaj Chetak C25 Electric Scooter Debuts at INR 91,399, Delivers 113 Km Range on a Single Charge.

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Price in India

The Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore price in India is set at USD 92,600, which converts to approximately INR 77,00,000 (ex-showroom). This premium pricing reflects the model's extreme exclusivity and the inclusion of high-end racing components as standard. Given the global limit of 1,000 units, only a very small number of these motorcycles have been allocated for the Indian market, with bookings expected to be handled through Ducati’s official dealerships across major cities.

