Since the pandemic hit, many people have been struggling with the quarantine. The feeling of isolation and lack of ‘fresh air’ as some would call it, leads to a lot of stir crazy feelings while in the midst of trying to keep ourselves safe from COVID. Everyone has been subjected to these feelings, and all across the globe people have been working on ways to keep yourself entertained and busy while trying to stay safe and conscious. One such individual was SisterKristy, an Instagram Influencer and Twitch Streamer who found that fitness was the key to keeping herself going.

It’s not a secret that physical fitness is part of the formula for staying happy and keeping up a good mood, but struggling to keep up with it can be a major hurdle for anyone to overcome, especially during a quarantine where we’re all but completely alone. Kristy states “It was really hard to stay motivated, especially with quarantine in Canada because I’d think to myself ‘well I could work out, but I could also just keep watching TV or play Call of Duty’, so it was really hard to actually get myself motivated.” A struggle like this is no doubt anyone could relate to especially for those stuck in their homes all day thanks to the pandemic.

The unfortunate truth was COVID gave many the excuse to not work out simply because of the safety risks, Kristy even admits to this herself saying that “I almost used it as an excuse, like no one else is working out, so who’s going to be mad if I don’t?” Which is a sentiment many could relate to. The solution came in the form of a personal trainer. Kristy raves about the value of a personal trainer when it comes to her work out schedule, and how having someone there to motivate her not only helped keep her going but also helped to encourage her to really invest in herself and her own fitness. Her trainer helped her not only start improving, but also helped her work off the extra “bloat” as Kristy puts it, to get her on the right track and mitigate the effects of a stationary lifestyle while in quarantine.

Kristy even said that having a personal trainer helped to improve her more than even before COVID-19 hit. She spoke on the subject of her pre-quarantine work out and discussed that having the personal trainer helped to ensure that not only was she motivated and consistent in working out, but it also helped to make sure she didn’t “plateau” of not gaining weight but not actually building muscle either. Which many could easily relate to given the fact that one of the most helpful elements of having a personal trainer according to Kristy was that extra push to stay on top of her fitness.

“Before COVID when I was training on my own, I wasn’t lifting at all heavy enough, and I wasn’t pushing myself at all, but now I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in and I wouldn’t change it for the world.” Kristy explains when discussing the value of her personal trainer. It’s clear that fitness was a hugely important factor for many individuals who were suffering the effects of quarantine and a halt to their work out regimens, but there’s still a way to work on moving forward still.

