New Delhi, January 31: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has officially revealed the Shine 125 Limited Edition, a refreshed version of its popular commuter motorcycle. Based on the existing Disc variant, the special edition introduces several aesthetic enhancements intended to offer a more premium feel in the competitive 125cc segment. While a specific launch date has not been confirmed, the model is expected to arrive in showrooms shortly.

The Limited Edition serves as a visual overhaul of the standard model, focusing on a more distinctive colour palette and styling cues. It features a new Pearl Siren Blue paint scheme paired with dark blue body panels. To further differentiate it from the base model, Honda has added unique "Shine" graphics to the fuel tank and finished the alloy wheels in a brown tone, replacing the traditional black or silver finish. KTM 390 Adventure R To Be Launched in India Soon; Check Price, Features and Specifications of Upcoming Off-Road Focused Motorcycle.

Honda Shine 125 Upgrades

Beyond the primary colour changes, the design updates extend to the front visor, side covers, and the rear cowl. These modifications are purely cosmetic, aimed at attracting urban commuters who desire a more exclusive appearance without sacrificing the reliability associated with the Shine brand. The overall dimensions remain unchanged, ensuring the bike retains its manoeuvrability in heavy traffic.

Mechanically, the Limited Edition is identical to the standard Shine 125 Disc. It continues to be powered by a 123.94 cc, BS6-compliant, air-cooled single-cylinder engine. This powertrain delivers approximately 10.6 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox, a setup known for providing a smooth power delivery and high fuel efficiency for daily travel.

Practicality and Commuter Features

The motorcycle maintains its practical hardware, featuring telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers to handle varied road conditions. With a kerb weight of 113 kg and a seat height of 791 mm, the Shine 125 remains accessible for a wide range of riders. It also retains its 10.5-litre fuel tank capacity and a ground clearance of 162 mm, which is standard for the class.

In terms of braking, the Limited Edition utilises the disc brake setup at the front and a drum brake at the rear, consistent with the higher-spec variant of the standard Shine. The chassis and wheelbase of 1,285 mm are designed to provide stability during city commutes and occasional highway runs.

Expected Pricing and Market Context

Honda has not yet disclosed the final pricing for the Limited Edition. However, industry estimates suggest it will carry a slight premium over the standard Shine 125 Disc, which is currently priced at INR 85,211 ex-showroom. The Limited Edition is anticipated to be priced approximately INR 1,500 to INR 2,000 higher than the base disc variant. Royal Enfield Bike Launches in 2026: From Bullet 650 to Himalayan 750 and Flying Flea C6; Know Key Details of Upcoming Models

The Shine 125 has long been one of India’s top-selling motorcycles in its category. By introducing this Limited Edition, Honda aims to maintain its market share against rivals in the 125cc space, such as the Hero Super Splendor and the TVS Raider 125. The focus on a "premium look" reflects a growing trend where commuter buyers are increasingly prioritising style alongside utility.

