New Delhi, September 26: The Honda CB350C Special Edition is now available in India with a retro design by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI). With the launch of this new special edition, the company has expanded its motorcycle lineup for the Indian market. The all-new Honda CB350C Special Edition has been launched in India with a round-shaped headlight and classic design at INR 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Honda CB350C DLX is available at INR 1.97 lakh and the DLX Pro at INR 2 lakh. Deliveries of the CB350C Special Edition are scheduled to begin in India in the first week of October 2025. It will be sold at BigWing dealerships across the country. Ultraviolette X47 Price, Specifications, Features and Details of Ultraviolette X47 Desert Wing Edition Officially Revealed.

Honda CB350C Special Edition Specifications and Features

The Honda CB350C Special Edition has a 348.36cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces a maximum of 20 bhp power at 5,500 rpm and 29.5 Nm torque at 3,000 rpm. The BSVI OBD2B E20-compliant PGM-FI engine is paired with a five-speed transmission. The motorcycle, with its retro design, comes with striped graphics, a black/brown seat, and a chrome rear grab rail as options. It is offered in two colours: Matt Dune Brown and Rebel Red. Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 Price, Specifications and Features, Everything To Know About New Aprilia MotoGP-Inspired Scooter Launched in India.

The Honda CB350C Special Edition also comes with various unique features for an enhanced riding experience, such as dual-channel ABS, assist and slipper clutch, HSVCS (Honda Smartphone Voice Control System), HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and more. It also carries a "CB350C" logo and a special edition badge on the fuel tank, giving it a distinct look.

