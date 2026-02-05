Mumbai, February 5: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has officially launched the Dio 125 X-Edition in the Indian market at a price of INR 87,733. The new variant, which was recently unveiled, introduces a distinct aesthetic overhaul aimed at younger buyers. While the scooter retains its existing mechanical configuration, the X-Edition focuses on visual enhancements and premium features to strengthen Honda’s position in the competitive 125cc segment.

The launch comes as part of Honda's strategy to refresh its urban scooter portfolio for 2026. By introducing a more aggressive styling package, the company aims to differentiate the Dio 125 from its more conservative sibling, the Grazia, and compete directly with sporty rivals like the TVS NTORQ 125. Suzuki Access ABS Price, Specifications and Features.

Honda Dio 125 X-Edition Styling

The primary highlight of the X-Edition is its exclusive dual-tone colour scheme, featuring a combination of Pearl Siren Blue and Pearl Deep Ground Gray. The body panels are finished in a deep dark blue, while the front apron receives a contrasting grey finish. To enhance the sporty appeal, Honda has added vibrant graphics across the body and finished the alloy wheels in a bold red paint.

In addition to the cosmetic changes, the X-Edition adopts the high-specification features previously seen on the H-Smart variant. It comes equipped with a digital TFT console that supports smartphone connectivity. This system allows riders to access turn-by-turn navigation and receive call and SMS alerts directly on the dashboard. For added convenience, a USB-C charging port has been integrated into the front glove box.

Mechanical Specifications and Hardware

Despite the visual updates, the Dio 125 X-Edition remains mechanically identical to the standard model. It is powered by a 123.92cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers 8.19bhp and 10.5Nm of peak torque. The engine continues to use Honda’s eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology, which includes an ACG starter for silent ignition and improved fuel efficiency. Norton Atlas GT Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing in India for 1st Time; Check Expected Launch Date, Price and Specifications.

The hardware setup also remains unchanged, featuring telescopic front forks and a 3-step adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic shock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, supported by a Combi-Brake System (CBS). While the X-Edition adds a fresh look to the lineup, industry experts noted that the model lacks a comprehensive mechanical update, which some enthusiasts had anticipated for the 2026 refresh.

