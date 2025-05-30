New Delhi, May 30: Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition is launched in India with a powerful engine and upgrade over the 'Gold Wing Tour' model. The Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition luxury touring bike starts at INR 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is INR 70,000, more expensive than the standard model. Despite being costly, it continues to have specifications and features similar to those of the Gold Wing Tour model.

Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition is a premium touring motorcycle offered by Honda BigWing. The bike comes with superior performance and riding control in the following modes: Tour, Sports, Eco, and Rain. Each mode is tuned to help the rider get a comfortable touring experience. 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the New Kawasaki Sports Bike Launched in India.

Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Specifications and Features

The Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition comes with an 1833cc liquid-cooled four-stroke six-cylinder engine capable of producing 125 bhp power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The 24-valve engine is further mated with a seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission). The premium luxury touring bike has ABS, a TWB (Throttle-by-Wire) system, traction control, and an airbag for a safe and smooth ride. The bike has a special Gold Wing emblem with "50th Anniversary" and "since 1975", making it a distinct model. Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the New Honda Street-Naked Bike Launched in India.

The Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition comes with a 7-inch TFT colour display that offers navigation, riding data and audio controls. It also includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The luxury touring bike further provides Bluetooth connectivity, two USB Type-C sockets for charging, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and updated audio system speakers. The Gold Wing Tour has an extended electric screen. It comes with optimised air vents, full-LED lighting and balanced aerodynamic performance.

