Johnson City, March 18: Angela Chao, a 50-year-old American businesswoman and CEO of Foremost Group, died on February 11, 2024. Angela Chao died after her Tesla Model X SUV fell into a pond on her private ranch in Johnson City. Angela was a billionaire in the US whose death in a submerged car in water raised questions about the safety of the electric vehicles produced automobile companies.

According to Angela Chao's official account on X, she was chair and CEO of Foremost Group, an NYC-based international shipping company. She was a Harvard graduate. According to a report by Indian Express, the death of a shipping tycoon due to a Tesla car falling into a pond drew safety issues in electric cars. The report further said that she died in the water as the water rushed inside her submerged car.

Angela Chao Accident Video (Credit: Inside Edition):

The Indian Express report said her friends and rescue personnel tried pulling her out. The report highlighted that after her death on February 11, more details have surfaced, raising questions about the safety of EVs and what to do when caught in such an accident. The report said that 50-year-old Angela Chao, daughter of James Si-Cheng Chao and wife of Ruth Mulan Chu Chao, was an immigrant who came to the US and founded the Foremost Group shipping company.

The report said that she was originally from China, and her older sister, Elaine Chao, is also an American businesswoman and former government official. Elaine served as US secretary of labour and administration of George W. Bush (2001-2009). On the weekend of February 9, the report mentioned that Angela Chao bid goodbye to her invited friends at her ranch in Austin, Texas, around 11:30 PM.

Angela got into her car and went to her house, which was located on the same property. She called her friends a few minutes later to inform them about the accident caused by putting her Tesla in reverse instead of driving. The report said that for the next hour, many attempts were made to rescue her, and by the time officials reached there, her vehicle was full of water, and she was already dead. The report highlighted that the ranch's location delayed the arrival of the rescue workers, and no immediate drivers or long cable was available to reach her car.

